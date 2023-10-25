NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | October 25
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT
Today's NHL slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Washington Capitals squaring off against the New Jersey Devils.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's NHL action.
Today's NHL Game
|Date/Time
|TV
|Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, October 25
|TNT,Max
