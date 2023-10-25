The Houston Rockets begin their 2023-24 NBA season on October 25, 2023, going up against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

Rockets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Magic Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Magic gave up to their opponents (47.6%).

Houston compiled an 11-14 straight up record in games it shot better than 47.6% from the field.

The Rockets were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Magic finished 15th.

The Rockets scored an average of 110.7 points per game last year, just 3.3 fewer points than the 114 the Magic allowed.

Houston put together a 12-12 record last season in games it scored more than 114 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Rockets averaged 0.1 more points per game at home (110.8) than on the road (110.7).

The Rockets allowed 115.1 points per game at home last season, and 122 on the road.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets drained fewer treys away (10.4 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.5%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

