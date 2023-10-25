Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In this piece we'll dive into Hardaway's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Tim Hardaway Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-122)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA last season, conceding 45 per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs were ranked 29th in the league defensively last season, conceding 26.8 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Spurs were ranked 22nd in the NBA last year, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 26 22 1 0 6 0 0 12/31/2022 37 14 3 1 2 0 0

