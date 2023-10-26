High school football is happening this week in Comanche County, Texas, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.

    • Comanche County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Gustine High School at Mullin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Mullin, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Coleman High School at De Leon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: De Leon, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blanket High School at Sidney High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Sidney, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

