    • Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Mansfield High School at Skyline High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newman Smith High School at W T White High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Plano, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Nolan Catholic High School at Bishop Lynch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lincoln High School at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Irving High School at Pearce High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Richardson, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedar Hill High School at Legacy High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Birdville High School at Bryan Adams High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Duncanville High School at DeSoto High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 11
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Molina High School at Sunset High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flower Mound High School at Coppell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Coppell, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greenhill School at Cistercian Prep School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Irving, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Irving, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Celina, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Carter High School at North Dallas High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Dallas, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

