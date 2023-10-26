We have 2023 high school football competition in Gregg County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Rockwall High School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 26

5:30 PM CT on October 26 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Sabine High School at White Oak High School