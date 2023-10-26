Mullin High School will host Gustine High School in 1A - play on Thursday, October 26 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gustine vs. Mullin Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Mullin, TX

Mullin, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Comanche County Games This Week

Coleman High School at De Leon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: De Leon, TX

De Leon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanket High School at Sidney High School