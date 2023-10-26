When the Dallas Stars play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joe Pavelski score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

Pavelski has scored in three of five games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Pavelski has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 2.4 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

