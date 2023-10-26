Looking for how to watch high school football games in Lubbock County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

    • Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Cooper High School at Lubbock High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School

    • Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lubbock, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

