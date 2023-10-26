Looking for how to watch high school football games in Lubbock County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Lubbock County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cooper High School at Lubbock High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Temple Christian School at Lubbock Christian School