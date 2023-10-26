Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg will host Montgomery High School at 7:03 PM CT on Thursday, October 26.

Montgomery vs. Lamar Rosenberg Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26
  • Game Time: 7:03 PM CT
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Katy Jordan High School at Tompkins High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School - Fort Bend at Bush High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Dulles High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Manvel High School at Fulshear High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Hightower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Bay City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Terry High School at Kempner High School

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on October 28
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 24
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Montgomery County Games This Week

Porter High School at Robert E Lee High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Baytown, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Willis High School at The Woodlands High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Shenandoah, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

College Park High School at New Caney High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: New Caney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

