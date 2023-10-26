The Dallas Stars (4-0-1) will aim to extend a three-game win streak when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-2) at home on Thursday, October 26 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-110) Maple Leafs (-110) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won four of their five games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, Dallas has a 4-1 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 52.4% chance to win.

So far this season, one of Dallas' games has gone over 6.5 goals.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Stars vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 15 (25th) Goals 22 (11th) 10 (2nd) Goals Allowed 20 (15th) 2 (25th) Power Play Goals 7 (6th) 0 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (17th)

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars' three average goals per game add up to 15 total, which makes them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league play, conceding just 10 goals to rank second.

With a +5 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

