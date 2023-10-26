Should you wager on Ty Dellandrea to find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars and the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ty Dellandrea score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Dellandrea 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In nine of 82 games last season, Dellandrea scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • Dellandrea produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Dellandrea averaged 1.1 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 9.8%.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs were one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
  • The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

