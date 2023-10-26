Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Williamson County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Marble Falls, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buffalo High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milano High School at Granger High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Granger, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East View High School at Hendrickson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thrall, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jarrell, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
