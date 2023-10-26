The Dallas Stars, Wyatt Johnston included, will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Johnston's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:02 on the ice per game.

In two of five games this season, Johnston has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Johnston has a point in three of five games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In two of five games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnston has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Johnston Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 20 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 5 Games 2 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.