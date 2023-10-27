The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 1 of the World Series..

He mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 4-for-5) in his last appearance against the Astros.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks while hitting .245.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with five homers over the course of his last games.

In 104 of 160 games this year (65.0%) Garcia has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (21.3%).

Looking at the 160 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 41 of them (25.6%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 72 games this season (45.0%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..

He has scored in 83 games this year (51.9%), including 28 multi-run games (17.5%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings