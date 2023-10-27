Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Bexar County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Marcos, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Luling High School at Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Universal City, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Von Ormy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
