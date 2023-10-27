On Friday, October 27, Valley Mills High School will host Bosqueville High School, beginning at 7:30 PM CT.

Bosqueville vs. Valley Mills Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bosque County Games This Week

Morgan High School at Kopperl High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Kopperl, TX

Kopperl, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27

7:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Aquilla, TX

Aquilla, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Riesel High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Riesel, TX

Riesel, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School