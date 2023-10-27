Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Chambers County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Smith County
  • Navarro County
  • Wichita County
  • Gregg County
  • Tom Green County
  • Jefferson County
  • Childress County
  • Brazoria County
  • Wharton County
  • Falls County

    • Chambers County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Memorial High School at Barbers Hill High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hardin High School at East Chambers High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Corpus Christi, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.