Chris Paul and the rest of the Golden State Warriors will be matching up versus the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 108-104 loss to the Suns (his most recent action) Paul posted 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Paul's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-112)

Over 13.5 (-112) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Over 4.5 (+104) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (+114)

Over 9.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+120)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Kings gave up 118.1 points per contest last year, 25th in the league.

Conceding 42.2 rebounds per game last season, the Kings were ninth in the league in that category.

The Kings conceded 26.7 assists per game last season (28th in the league).

On defense, the Kings gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league.

Chris Paul vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 32 15 6 13 1 0 0 3/11/2023 39 16 6 16 2 0 1 2/14/2023 37 17 5 19 1 0 2

