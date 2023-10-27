Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Collin County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Allen High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Prosper, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney High School at Guyer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Denton, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coram Deo Academy at John Paul II High School - Plano
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Independence High School at Lake Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Corinth, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Ranchview High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Irving, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Rising Star High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rising Star, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
