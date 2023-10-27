Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Coram Deo Academy vs. John Paul II High School - Plano Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, John Paul II High School - Plano will host Coram Deo Academy.
Coram Deo vs. John Paul II Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Plano, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Collin County Games This Week
Allen High School at Prosper High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Prosper, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewisville High School at Plano East Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Guyer High School at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hebron High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McKinney Christian Academy at Dallas Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Dallas, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grapevine Faith Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L G Pinkston High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Denton County Games This Week
Byron Nelson High School at Carroll High School - Southlake
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northwest, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
