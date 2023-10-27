Corey Seager vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas Rangers and Corey Seager (.568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including three homers), take on starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 1 of the World Series.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Astros.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 156 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Seager has had a hit in 101 of 131 games this year (77.1%), including multiple hits 49 times (37.4%).
- Looking at the 131 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 34 of them (26.0%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has had an RBI in 60 games this season (45.8%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 19.8%.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.47), 12th in WHIP (1.119), and 17th in K/9 (9.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.