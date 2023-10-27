The Houston Rockets, with Dillon Brooks, face the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Brooks, in his last game, had 14 points in a 116-86 loss to the Magic.

If you'd like to place a bet on Brooks' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Over 11.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+136)

Over 3.5 (+136) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Over 2.5 (+134) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-179)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs allowed 123.1 points per game last season, worst in the league.

The Spurs were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 45 rebounds per game.

Allowing an average of 26.8 assists last season, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Spurs were ranked 22nd in the league last season, conceding 12.6 makes per contest.

Dillon Brooks vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 40 16 5 1 4 1 3 1/11/2023 26 7 5 1 1 0 1 1/9/2023 32 15 5 3 1 0 3 11/9/2022 36 13 5 3 3 0 0

