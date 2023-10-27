Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Sabonis produced 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 130-114 win versus the Jazz.

We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-110)

Over 18.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+106)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 43.3 boards per contest.

In terms of assists, the Warriors were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.7 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were ranked 23rd in the league last season, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/30/2023 37 22 8 7 0 2 0 4/28/2023 23 7 11 4 1 1 1 4/26/2023 36 21 10 4 0 1 3 4/23/2023 37 14 7 8 0 2 1 4/20/2023 35 15 16 4 0 0 2 4/17/2023 40 24 9 4 0 0 0 4/15/2023 35 12 16 2 0 0 3 11/13/2022 34 26 22 8 2 0 0 11/7/2022 33 19 14 6 0 0 0 10/23/2022 22 19 14 4 0 1 0

