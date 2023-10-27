Domantas Sabonis NBA Player Preview vs. the Warriors - October 27
Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings take the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.
We're going to examine Sabonis' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.
Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors
- Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-110)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)
- Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+106)
Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- Conceding 117.1 points per game last year made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, conceding 43.3 boards per contest.
- In terms of assists, the Warriors were ranked 15th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 25.7 per game.
- Looking at three-point defense, the Warriors were ranked 23rd in the league last season, allowing 12.9 makes per game.
Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/30/2023
|37
|22
|8
|7
|0
|2
|0
|4/28/2023
|23
|7
|11
|4
|1
|1
|1
|4/26/2023
|36
|21
|10
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4/23/2023
|37
|14
|7
|8
|0
|2
|1
|4/20/2023
|35
|15
|16
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4/17/2023
|40
|24
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4/15/2023
|35
|12
|16
|2
|0
|0
|3
|11/13/2022
|34
|26
|22
|8
|2
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|33
|19
|14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|22
|19
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
