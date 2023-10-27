Texas High School Football: How to Stream the East Bernard High School vs. Van Vleck High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
East Bernard High School travels to face Van Vleck High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, in 3A - District 24 action.
East Bernard vs. Van Vleck Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Van Vleck, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Matagorda County Games This Week
Iowa Colony High School at Bay City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bay City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palacios High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 28
- How to Stream: Watch Here
