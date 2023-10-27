Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Ellis County, Texas this week. Information on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be found below.

    • Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Waxahachie High School at Lake Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Mansfield, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ellison High School at Midlothian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Midlothian, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

