The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) take on a fellow AAC foe when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Florida Atlantic is totaling 350.1 yards per game offensively this season (95th in the FBS), and is surrendering 399 yards per game (99th) on the other side of the ball. Charlotte's offense has been bottom-25 this season, registering 14.6 points per game, which ranks second-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 48th with 22.7 points ceded per contest.

We will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 350.1 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (125th) 399 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (38th) 122.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.6 (88th) 227.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (117th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,044 yards (149.1 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 63.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has 472 rushing yards on 96 carries with four touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 156 yards (22.3 per game).

Kobe Lewis has piled up 211 yards on 40 carries, scoring one time.

LaJohntay Wester's team-leading 636 yards as a receiver have come on 66 catches (out of 85 targets) with three touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 270 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Je'Quan Burton has hauled in 15 grabs for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has racked up 601 yards (85.9 ypg) while completing 57% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones has carried the ball 90 times for 446 yards, with four touchdowns.

Terron Kellman has racked up 192 yards (on 41 carries).

Jack Hestera has registered 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (40.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has put up a 213-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 19 targets.

Colin Weber has racked up 188 reciving yards (26.9 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida Atlantic or Charlotte gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.