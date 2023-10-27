Fred VanVleet's Houston Rockets take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

VanVleet, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Magic), put up 14 points and five assists.

In this article we will break down VanVleet's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-108)

Over 18.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+128)

Over 4.5 (+128) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 123.1 points per game last year made the Spurs the worst squad in the league defensively.

The Spurs conceded 45 rebounds on average last season, 26th in the league.

Conceding an average of 26.8 assists last year, the Spurs were the 29th-ranked team in the league.

Defensively, the Spurs allowed 12.6 made three-pointers per game last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Fred VanVleet vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 37 16 2 4 1 1 3

