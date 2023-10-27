Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Gholson High School vs. Aquilla High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Gholson High School travels to face Aquilla High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:15 PM CT, in 1A - action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gholson vs. Aquilla Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT
- Location: Aquilla, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hill County Games This Week
Penelope High School at Abbott High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Abbott, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other McLennan County Games This Week
Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheldon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Connally High School at Waco University High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Waco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crawford High School at Riesel High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Riesel, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Valley Mills, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.