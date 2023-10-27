Gholson High School travels to face Aquilla High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:15 PM CT, in 1A - action.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gholson vs. Aquilla Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT Location: Aquilla, TX

Aquilla, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Penelope High School at Abbott High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Abbott, TX

Abbott, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other McLennan County Games This Week

Weiss High School at Midway High School - Waco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheldon, TX

Sheldon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Connally High School at Waco University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Waco, TX

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Crawford High School at Riesel High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on October 27

7:20 PM CT on October 27 Location: Riesel, TX

Riesel, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bosqueville High School at Valley Mills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Valley Mills, TX

Valley Mills, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Troy High School at Lorena High School