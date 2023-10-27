Grant Williams could make a big impact for the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.

In his most recent appearance, a 126-119 win over the Spurs, Williams tallied 17 points and six rebounds.

With prop bets available for Williams, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-110)

Over 9.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+106)

Over 5.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (+108)

Over 1.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

The Nets were the 27th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest.

The Nets were the third-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 23.4.

Looking at three-point defense, the Nets were ranked seventh in the league last year, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

Grant Williams vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 17 1 3 0 0 1 0 2/1/2023 17 6 2 0 2 1 0 1/12/2023 43 12 5 1 0 3 0 12/4/2022 36 10 5 1 2 0 3

