On Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:00 PM MT, San Elizario High School will face Irvin High School in San Elizario, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Irvin vs. San Elizario Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM MT

7:00 PM MT Location: San Elizario, TX

San Elizario, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Eastlake High School - El Paso at Pebble Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 26

7:00 PM MT on October 26 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

7:00 PM MT on October 27 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School - El Paso at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 27

7:00 PM MT on October 27 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School - El Paso at Warren High School