The Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith Jr. included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Smith, in his most recent showing, had seven points in a 116-86 loss to the Magic.

In this piece we'll examine Smith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-120)

Over 12.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Over 7.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Spurs gave up 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the league.

Conceding 45.0 rebounds per game last year, the Spurs were 26th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Spurs allowed 26.8 per game last year, ranking them 29th in the NBA.

Looking at three-point defense, the Spurs were ranked 22nd in the league last season, giving up 12.6 makes per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 27 11 4 2 1 0 0 3/4/2023 27 12 2 0 1 0 1 12/19/2022 30 9 8 1 0 1 1 12/8/2022 34 23 4 0 4 1 0

