Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets match up versus the San Antonio Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on October 25, Green put up 10 points in a 116-86 loss versus the Magic.

In this article, we dig into Green's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-122)

Over 21.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+132)

Spurs 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Spurs allowed 123.1 points per game last year, worst in the NBA.

Conceding 45 rebounds per contest last season, the Spurs were 26th in the league in that category.

The Spurs were the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.8.

Allowing 12.6 made three-pointers per game last year, the Spurs were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Green vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 27 31 2 2 4 0 0 3/4/2023 29 12 0 4 0 1 0 12/19/2022 31 13 1 2 1 0 2 12/8/2022 30 14 3 2 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.