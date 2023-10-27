Jonah Heim vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
On Friday, Jonah Heim (.244 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the World Series..
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Astros.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is batting .258 with 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
- Heim has had a hit in 94 of 140 games this year (67.1%), including multiple hits 33 times (23.6%).
- He has homered in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 56 games this year (40.0%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (17.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
- He has scored in 50 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He has a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 16th, 1.119 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.