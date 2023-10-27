In 3A - District 27 action on Friday, October 27, Dilley High School will host Karnes City High School at 7:30 PM CT.

Karnes City vs. Dilley Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Dilley, TX

Dilley, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Karnes County Games This Week

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Falls City High School