The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Golden State Warriors (0-1) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Kings are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The over/under for the matchup is 237.5.

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -3.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • In 40 games last season, Sacramento and its opponents went over 237.5 combined points.
  • Sacramento's outings last season had an average of 238.8 points, 1.3 more than this game's over/under.
  • Sacramento put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Sacramento finished 35-16 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 68.6% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Kings had a 30-13 record (winning 69.8% of their games).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Kings' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

  • Golden State played 38 games last season that finished with more than 237.5 points.
  • Warriors games averaged 236.1 total points last season, 1.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.
  • The Warriors covered 39 times in 82 chances against the spread last season.
  • Golden State was underdogs 23 times last season and won seven, or 30.4%, of those games.
  • Last season, the Warriors won five of their 18 games, or 27.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for Golden State.

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings did a better job covering the spread in away games (27-14-0) than they did at home (18-23-0) last season.
  • When it came to point totals, the Kings hit the over more often in home games last season, as they exceeded the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). On the road, they hit the over 15 times in 41 opportunities (36.6%).
  • Last season the Kings scored 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.
  • Sacramento had a 34-15 record versus the spread and were 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, the Warriors performed better at home (27-14-0) than on the road (12-29-0) last season.
  • In terms of the over/under, Golden State's games went over 17 of 41 times at home (41.5%) and 28 of 41 on the road (68.3%) last year.
  • The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game last season, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings gave up.
  • Golden State went 29-17 versus the spread and 34-12 overall when scoring more than 118.1 points last season.

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Warriors
120.7
Points Scored (PG)
 118.9
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 2
34-15
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 29-17
40-9
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 34-12
118.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.1
25
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
33-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-18
32-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-13

