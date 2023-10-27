Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Kountze High School vs. Warren High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
In 3A - District 22 play on Friday, October 27, Warren High School will host Kountze High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Kountze vs. Warren Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Warren, TX
- Live Stream:
Other Hardin County Games This Week
Silsbee High School at Bridge City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Bridge City, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 22
- How to Stream:
