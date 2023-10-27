The Dallas Mavericks, with Kyrie Irving, face the Brooklyn Nets at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 126-119 win against the Spurs, Irving totaled 22 points and six assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Irving, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-108)

Over 27.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+110)

Over 5.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+138)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets gave up 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the NBA.

Allowing 45.1 rebounds per game last year, the Nets were 27th in the league in that category.

The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the NBA).

The Nets were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

