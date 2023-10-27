Looking to catch this week's high school football games in Lee County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Lee County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Rogers High School at Lexington High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
    • Location: Lexington, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Giddings State School at The Emery/Weiner School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 28
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

