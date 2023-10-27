Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Leon County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
In Leon County, Texas, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Leon County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Buffalo High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apple Springs High School at Oakwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oakwood, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
