There is a game between 3A - District 26 teams in Universal City, TX on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Randolph High School hosting Luling High School.

Luling vs. Randolph Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Universal City, TX

Universal City, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bexar County Games This Week

The Christian School at Castle Hills at San Marcos Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Marcos, TX

San Marcos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Regents School Of Austin at TMI Episcopal

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Conference: 5A - District 3

5A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Runge High School at Somerset Academy Collegiate

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Jospeh W. Nixon High School at Southwest Legacy High School