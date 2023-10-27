On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) face the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mavericks vs. Nets matchup.

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and YES

BSSW and YES Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-6.5) 229.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Mavericks put up 114.2 points per game last season (16th in league) while giving up 114.1 per contest (16th in NBA). They had a +6 scoring differential.

The Nets scored 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the NBA) and gave up 112.5 (eighth in the league) for a +70 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 227.6 points per contest last season, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 226.6 points per contest last year, 2.9 fewer points than the over/under for this game.

Dallas covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Brooklyn put together a 43-39-0 ATS record last season.

Mavericks and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2500 +1300 - Nets +10000 +4000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.