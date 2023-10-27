Mavericks vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES.
Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW and YES
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: American Airlines Center
Mavericks vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 124 - Nets 112
Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-13.0)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 236.0
Mavericks Performance Insights
- With 114.2 points scored per game and 114.1 points allowed last season, the Mavericks were 16th in the league offensively and 16th defensively.
- Last year, Dallas was worst in the league in rebounds (38.8 per game) and 22nd in rebounds conceded (44.7).
- With 22.9 assists per game, the Mavericks were third-worst in the NBA last season.
- Dallas was the second-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.7) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.4) last season.
- The Mavericks were the third-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (15.2 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.1%) last season.
