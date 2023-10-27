The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -5.5 230.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 of 82 games last season, Dallas and its opponents went over 230.5 points.
  • Dallas' outings last season had an average of 228.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.
  • Dallas won 56.6% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (30-23).
  • The Mavericks had a 20-12 record last year (winning 62.5% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Mavericks' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • The Mavericks did a better job covering the spread on the road (17-23-0) than they did at home (13-28-0) last season.
  • When it came to point totals, the Mavericks hit the over more often in home games last year, as they went over the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). On the road, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).
  • Last season the Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game, only 1.7 more than the 112.5 the Nets conceded.
  • When Dallas scored more than 112.5 points, it was 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall.

Mavericks vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Nets
114.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
22-20
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 26-12
26-16
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 28-10
114.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
17-25
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
23-19
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 33-11

