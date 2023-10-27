Mavericks vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-5.5
|230.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- In 37 of 82 games last season, Dallas and its opponents went over 230.5 points.
- Dallas' outings last season had an average of 228.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.
- Dallas won 56.6% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (30-23).
- The Mavericks had a 20-12 record last year (winning 62.5% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Mavericks' implied win probability is 69.2%.
Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Nets Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Nets Prediction
|Mavericks vs Nets Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Mavericks vs Nets
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks did a better job covering the spread on the road (17-23-0) than they did at home (13-28-0) last season.
- When it came to point totals, the Mavericks hit the over more often in home games last year, as they went over the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). On the road, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).
- Last season the Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game, only 1.7 more than the 112.5 the Nets conceded.
- When Dallas scored more than 112.5 points, it was 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall.
Mavericks vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Mavericks
|Nets
|114.2
|113.4
|16
|19
|22-20
|26-12
|26-16
|28-10
|114.1
|112.5
|16
|8
|17-25
|28-16
|23-19
|33-11
