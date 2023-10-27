The Dallas Mavericks (1-0) take the court against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and YES. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -5.5 230.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

In 37 of 82 games last season, Dallas and its opponents went over 230.5 points.

Dallas' outings last season had an average of 228.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Dallas won 30 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 51 times.

Dallas won 56.6% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (30-23).

The Mavericks had a 20-12 record last year (winning 62.5% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Mavericks' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

The Mavericks did a better job covering the spread on the road (17-23-0) than they did at home (13-28-0) last season.

When it came to point totals, the Mavericks hit the over more often in home games last year, as they went over the total 25 times in 41 opportunities (61%). On the road, they hit the over 19 times in 41 opportunities (46.3%).

Last season the Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game, only 1.7 more than the 112.5 the Nets conceded.

When Dallas scored more than 112.5 points, it was 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall.

Mavericks vs. Nets Point Insights (Last Season)

Mavericks Nets 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 22-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 26-12 26-16 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 28-10 114.1 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 17-25 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 23-19 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 33-11

