The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) battle the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at American Airlines Center on October 27, 2023.

Mavericks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Nets Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.2% higher than the 46.3% of shots the Nets' opponents made.

Dallas went 27-20 when it shot better than 46.3% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets finished 28th.

Last year, the Mavericks averaged 114.2 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nets allowed.

Dallas had a 26-16 record last season when putting up more than 112.5 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks put up 115.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 113.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

At home, Dallas gave up 2.9 fewer points per game (112.7) than in road games (115.6).

The Mavericks drained 14.9 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they averaged on the road (15.5, 37.6%).

Mavericks Injuries