Granger High School will host Milano High School in 2A - play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Milano vs. Granger Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Granger, TX

Granger, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Williamson County Games This Week

Rouse High School at Pflugerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Round Rock Christian Academy at Faith Academy Of Marble Falls

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Marble Falls, TX

Marble Falls, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Buffalo High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Florence, TX

Florence, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

East View High School at Hendrickson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pflugerville, TX

Pflugerville, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Thrall High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thrall, TX

Thrall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Manor New Tech at Jarrell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jarrell, TX

Jarrell, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Milam County Games This Week

Rockdale High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27

7:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Little River, TX

Little River, TX Conference: 3A - District 19

3A - District 19 How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Cameron Yoe High School