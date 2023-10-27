On Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM CT, Abbott High School will host Penelope High School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penelope vs. Abbott Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Abbott, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hill County Games This Week

Gholson High School at Aquilla High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Aquilla, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.