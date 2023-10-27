Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Globe Life Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Rangers have been favored 110 times and won 65, or 59.1%, of those games.
  • Texas has entered 51 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 32-19 in those contests.
  • The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.
  • The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
October 27 Diamondbacks - Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
October 28 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Merrill Kelly
October 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

