Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (90-72) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Globe Life Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.
The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 110 times and won 65, or 59.1%, of those games.
- Texas has entered 51 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 32-19 in those contests.
- The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.29 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|October 18
|Astros
|L 8-5
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 19
|Astros
|L 10-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy
|October 20
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander
|October 22
|@ Astros
|W 9-2
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez
|October 23
|@ Astros
|W 11-4
|Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier
|October 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen
|October 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Merrill Kelly
|October 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|October 31
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
