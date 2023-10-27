Game 1 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take place on Friday, October 27 at Globe Life Field, with Nathan Eovaldi getting the ball for the Rangers and Zac Gallen taking the hill for the Diamondbacks. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:03 PM ET.

The Rangers are -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (12-5, 3.63 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (17-9, 3.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the desire to put money on the Rangers' matchup versus the Diamondbacks but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rangers (-160) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rangers to take down the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Rangers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.25.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 65 (59.1%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a record of 32-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (62.7% winning percentage).

Texas has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 1-2 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (50.5%) in those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 14-15 when favored by +135 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+140) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series -175 1st 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.