The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:03 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Eovaldi Stats

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Oct. 22 6.1 5 2 2 4 3 at Astros Oct. 16 6.0 5 3 3 9 1 vs. Orioles Oct. 10 7.0 5 1 1 7 0 at Rays Oct. 4 6.2 6 1 1 8 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 3.1 5 7 7 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.348/.478 on the season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Astros Oct. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the season.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Oct. 23 3-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Astros Oct. 22 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Oct. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Oct. 19 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Astros Oct. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has recorded 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the year.

Carroll has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk and two RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 24 3-for-4 2 0 2 3 2 at Phillies Oct. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this season.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Oct. 24 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 1 at Phillies Oct. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

