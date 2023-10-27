Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 1 on October 27, 2023
The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:03 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Marcus Semien, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rangers vs Diamondbacks
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Odds
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Prediction
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Eovaldi Stats
- Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 26th start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has finished eight appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|6.1
|5
|2
|2
|4
|3
|at Astros
|Oct. 16
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|9
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Oct. 10
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rays
|Oct. 4
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Sep. 29
|3.1
|5
|7
|7
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Semien Stats
- Semien has recorded 185 hits with 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 100 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .276/.348/.478 on the season.
- Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with four walks.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 156 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 49 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .327/.390/.623 on the season.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|Oct. 23
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Astros
|Oct. 22
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 20
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Oct. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has recorded 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .285/.362/.506 on the year.
- Carroll has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk and two RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has put up 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a .258/.333/.497 slash line so far this season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|Oct. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|at Phillies
|Oct. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Oct. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.